Pat Shurmur: Time to start asking Daniel Jones’ critics what they think

Everyone is surprised at Daniel Jones‘ performance thus far. Everyone, that is, except the Giants.

Roundly criticized for using the sixth overall choice on the former Duke star, the Giants never expected anything less than what Jones has done.

“You can ask me all you want about why I like him,” Shurmur said Thursday night, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I think it’s time to start asking the people that didn’t like him what they think, quite frankly.”

Jones completed 9 of 11 passes for 141 yards on Thursday night. He now is 25-for-30 for 369 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

He does have three fumbles, two of them lost, but the one against the Bengals came on a strip-sack when Carl Lawson beat left tackle Nate Solder and blew up Jones.

Has Jones done enough to win the starting job for the season opener? The Giants repeatedly have said Eli Manning is their starter.

“Daniel, when it’s his time, he’s going to be ready,” Shurmur said, via Rock. “We’re going to continue to get him ready, and we’ve got a couple weeks left before we play Dallas.”