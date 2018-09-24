Pat Shurmur on right tackle change: Was time for Chad Wheeler to get a chance

The Giants resisted benching 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers despite struggles at left tackle in the past and moved him to right tackle this offseason in hopes that a position change would lead to better play.

It didn’t and the team finally pulled the plug on Sunday. Chad Wheeler started in place of Flowers against the Texans and the Giants got to celebrate their first win of the season a few hours later.

“It’s probably more about Chad and less about Ereck,” Shurmur said, via the New York Post. “I just felt it was the time for Chad to get an opportunity to play. A couple of times he got beat, but Chad fought his way through it. We’ll see where we go from here.”

The move wasn’t the direct cause of the improved result, but he did well in the run game while struggling to stay in front of J.J. Watt as a pass blocker. That’s true of plenty of offensive linemen and there was nothing about the game to suggest the Giants will be reversing course when the Saints come to town next weekend.