Pat Shurmur sees a “bright future” for Drew Lock

The Giants selected Daniel Jones with the sixth overall choice. Drew Lock went to the Broncos 36 selections later.

Pat Shurmur worked with Jones last season. He has Lock as his quarterback this season.

On Thursday, Shurmur talked about Lock for the first time since the Broncos hired him as offensive coordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Obviously, we were in the market for a quarterback last year,” Shurmur told Aric DiLalla of the team website, “and we have a very, very high opinion of Drew. We did a lot of work on him. We were very certain that he was going to have an outstanding career, and he had a bright future. I’m really looking forward to being able to work with him.”

Lock finished 4-1 as a starter, passing for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He became the team’s seventh starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired, the third in 2019. They hope Lock is the answer to their quarterback search.

“Well, I think we’ll take a good look at the players that we have, [and] we’ve got to make sure we’re doing the things that they do well,” Shurmur said. “Obviously, the development of our young quarterback is going to be critical as we move forward and really all of our players need to improve individually and then certainly do it as a group so that we can score points and help us win games.”