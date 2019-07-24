Pat Shurmur: It’s a “process” for Daniel Jones to become starter

Daniel Jones might or might not get a chance to compete for the starting job in training camp. The Giants have a plan for the sixth overall draft pick, but coach Pat Shurmur wasn’t revealing it Wednesday.

Shurmur would not even say whether Jones will get any first-team reps or work exclusively with the second team.

Jones, though, has “exceeded” Shurmur’s expectations.

“I’ve learned quite a bit,” Shurmur said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “None of it really surprised us in a negative way. He’s very smart. He’s one of the first guys in, one of the last guys to leave. He gets it from that standpoint. He throws the ball well, moves around well, he executes at a high level out there on the practice field.

“Training camp is the next step as we prepare for the preseason games and getting him ready to play so that he’s ready to go when it’s his time.”

The Giants drafted Jones as the heir apparent, using a first-round choice on a quarterback for only the third time since 1980, and he will take over for Eli Manning in the not-to-distant future.

In training camp and the preseason, the Giants will seek to ready Jones for “his time.”

“I think it’s important that he learns something new every day,” Shurmur said. “A lot of what he’s doing, he’s doing for the first time. And it’s really a process. You go from not even practicing against a defense, to against your own defense, then you put the pads on, and then you’re involved in preseason games. As we go through all of the steps, see him have success.”