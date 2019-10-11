Pat Shurmur on lost challenge: “Replay doesn’t overturn much”

Giants coach Pat Shurmur challenged what appeared to be a clear uncalled pass interference late in Thursday’s loss to the Patriots, but he discovered that in the NFL, what appears to be clear isn’t always what’s called on instant replay.

Shurmur said after the game that he thought he needed to challenge even though Al Riveron and the league’s officiating office have been clear that they’re just not going to change the call on the field on pass interference.

“I thought I had a solid chance to get it,’’ Shurmur said, via the New York Post, “but we see that replay doesn’t overturn much. So, I am not surprised.’’

Giants receiver Golden Tate, who was grabbed by Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones before the ball arrived, was baffled.

“I’m really unclear what the rule is so I’m hoping we send it into the NFL and they explain to us what they see and what they think and why it wasn’t called,” Tate said.

As former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira explained on the FOX broadcast, Riveron is only overturning the most flagrantly missed calls.

“We all would agree that that’s pass interference,” Pereira said. “But in replay it’s a different standard.”

It’s such a different standard that there might as well not be replay for interference. Coaches need to know they’re not going to win a challenge.