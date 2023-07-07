Pat Shurmur joining Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado

Pat Shurmur did not coach last season, but he's back in the game.

He is joining Deion Sanders' staff as an offensive analyst at the University of Colorado, Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports reports.

Shurmur, 58, most recently was offensive coordinator with the Broncos in 2020-21. He has not coached in the college ranks since 1998 when he was offensive line coach at Stanford.

He coached in the NFL for 23 seasons with the Eagles, Rams, Browns, Vikings, Giants and Broncos. Shurmer served as head coach of the Browns in 2011-12 and for the Giants in 2018-19.

Shurmur has a 19-46 record as a head coach, including two games as interim head coach of the Eagles in 2015.