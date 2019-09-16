Pat Shurmur: Janoris Jenkins’s postgame comments don’t reflect him well

After Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins had some critical things to say about the team’s ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Jenkins said that quarterbacks are “sitting back there patting the ball” while looking for open receivers because the Giants can’t do enough to collapse the pocket and that he can’t cover a receiver for 10 seconds while that happens. On Monday, head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about Jenkins’s comments.

Shurmur said “we’re all disappointed that we lost” but that he doesn’t want “anybody making excuses for anything.”

“I don’t think that reflects him that well,” Shurmur said at a press conference. “We spoke today. I talked to him about how things that we say can be interpreted. He was referring to one play and not to anything in general. But I spoke to him and we discussed what should be said moving forward.”

Anything having to do with Jenkins or any non-quarterback on the Giants will be overshadowed by Shurmur’s decision to leave the door open to benching Eli Manning against the Buccaneers this week. The issue that Jenkins highlighted is one that will continue to hold the Giants back regardless of who is at quarterback, however, and finding a way to fix it will be essential to any hopes of avoiding another losing season.