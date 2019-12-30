Pat Shurmur fired by Giants

The Giants have added another vacancy to this year’s Black Monday pool.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they’ve fired coach Pat Shurmur.

The decision seems easy enough on its face, as Shurmur was 9-23 there in two seasons.

That’s the same record he posted during two years as the Browns’ head coach as well, which seems to justify the decision.

It’s unclear at the moment if they’ll go clean house and send General Manager Dave Gettleman with him.