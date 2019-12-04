Pat Shurmur: Eli Manning 'very likely' to start for Giants with Daniel Jones in walking boot

If you’ve been pining for Eli Manning to return, you’re in luck.

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told media on Wednesday morning that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will very likely miss the Giants’ Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles and that Manning will start.

Jones is in a walking boot and has a moderate high right ankle sprain, according to Shurmur, and wouldn’t be able to play if New York were playing on Wednesday night. The game isn’t until Monday, but Shurmur described Jones’ injury as slightly less severe than the sprained ankle Saquon Barkley had earlier in the season, and Barkley missed three games.

Jones won’t practice Wednesday or Thursday at least.

Shurmur said that as soon as Jones is healthy he’ll return to the starting job, and that as of right now there are no plans to shut him down for the season.

Manning, who will turn 39 next month, started the first two games of the season, and was benched in favor of Jones after a 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Jones and the Giants won the rookie’s first two starts, but haven’t won since. The eight-game losing streak had franchise co-owner Steve Tisch taking shots at his own team at a Tuesday charity event.

Eli's back: Daniel Jones, right, has a sprained ankle so Eli Manning, left, will likely start for the New York Giants on Monday. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

