Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has returned to the team facility, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Shurmur tested positive for the virus Nov. 12, forcing him to miss the Nov. 14 loss to the Eagles. Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula called the plays, with help from the rest of the offensive staff, in Shurmur’s absence.

Shurmur still was allowed to participate in meetings virtually.

Shurmur is vaccinated.

The Broncos, who had their off week this week, return to action Sunday against the Chargers. Denver ranks 20th in total offense, with Teddy Bridgewater‘s 98.8 passer rating ranking 11th among qualifying quarterbacks.

Pat Shurmur cleared to return to Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk