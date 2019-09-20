Pat Shurmur cancels spot in ongoing Giants feud with Mike Francesa

Mike Francesa’s relationship with the New York Giants can best be described as icy.

Soon it may be deemed nonexistent.

During training camp, the Giants cut off the WFAN radio host’s access to general manager Dave Gettleman, which drew Twitter criticism from Francesa that was met with a terse response from Giants public relations head Pat Hanlon.

Refresher: “The Giants now act like losers, they have no plan like losers, and the people running the team, in my estimation, are losers. I don’t believe a word Gettleman says. Not a word. He lied to everyone about what he was doing. ... the Giants are an utter embarrassment." https://t.co/IVE8jGmF0F — pat hanlon (@giantspathanlon) August 7, 2019

Hanlon noted that Francesa was welcome at the Giants facility “as long as you’re working for our flagship partner,” a less-than subtle hint that Francesa’s access is tied strictly to the radio station that employs him.

Hanlon also reiterated that “the head coach and players” were willing to appear on his show.

That part about the head coach is a done deal.

Shurmur cancels on Francesa

Pat Shurmur explained an “organizational decision” to cancel his weekly radio spot with Francesa during his Thursday news conference.

Pat Shurmur trying to be diplomatic about canceling his weekly @WFAN660 spot with @MikeFrancesa:

pic.twitter.com/BnVKAErbmi — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 19, 2019

“Well I think that was an organizational decision,” Shurmur said. “Most people aren’t aware of this. But I wasn’t contractually obligated to do that spot. “We did it as a courtesy out of respect for our relationship with the radio station.”

This is personal

In case the message wasn’t crystal clear in August, Shurmur hammered the point home on Thursday. The Giants couldn’t care less about their relationship with the ranting radio host, no matter his standing as an icon in the industry. They worked with him because he works for their radio partner.

Eli Manning, Dave Gettleman and now Pat Shurmur have all canceled on Mike Francesa. (Getty)

For what it’s worth, Eli Manning canceled his weekly spot with Francesa long before he was benched this week.

Francesa responded to Shurmur’s decision by questioning his ability to deal with media scrutiny.

“Not everyone is cut out for handling what is the real intense spotlight that there is in this city, that comes with these jobs,” Francesa said on his show Thursday. “I don’t take anything personally from it. That’s his prerogative.”

Francesa may not take these snubs personally. But he should.

