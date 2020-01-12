Pat Shurmur, a Bears offensive coordinator target, expected to join Broncos

The Bears will have to look elsewhere as they search for their next offensive coordinator.

Sunday, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Bears were attempting to hire former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator. However, Shurmur is reportedly joining Vic Fangio and the Broncos in the same position.

Bears are trying to land Pat Shurmur to join their staff. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 12, 2020

Former #Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is expected to be the #Broncos' new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Deal not done but decision made on Shurmur's end and it's headed that way. Drew Lock gets a new OC. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 12, 2020

Shurmur spent the last two seasons as Giants head coach, going 9-23 over that span. The Giants finished 2019 18th in points scored and 23rd in offensive DVOA. Rookie Daniel Jones threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns/12 interceptions in 13 games.

The Bears parted ways with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich on New Year's Eve. Head coach Matt Nagy was responsible for play-calling, but the Bears offense ranked 29th in yards per game (296.8) and points per game (17.5).

