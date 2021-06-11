Pat Ryan named Vol Network radio analyst

When Vol Network football color analyst Tim Priest announced his retirement, the network named Pat Ryan as his replacement.

Ryan is no stranger to the radio booth or Tennessee football fans.

After an NFL playing career that lasted 14 seasons, Ryan remained around the game.

He served as a TV analyst on UT’s pay-per-view games where he worked alongside Mike Keith.

Keith and Ryan worked together for the Titans Radio Network.

Ryan, 65, played for the Volunteers between 1974-77. He was a backup to Condredge Holloway after missing the 1975 season due to injury.

Ryan was drafted by the New York Jets in 1978 in the 11th round.

He played for the Jets for 13 seasons. His final NFL season came in 1991 with Philadelphia.