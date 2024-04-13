Pat Rooney: KJ Simpson, an appreciation

Apr. 13—The final numbers never showed it. And the final image KJ Simpson left at the end of a teasing yet ultimately unfulfilling sophomore season was of a player dejected and helpless to get off the bench.

Yet I always believed Simpson first flashed his next-level brilliance midway through his second season at Colorado, just before an ill-timed injury derailed his ascent.

Simpson made official what likely was the inevitable conclusion to his time with the CU men's basketball team, announcing on Friday his intent to sign with an agent and enter the 2024 NBA draft.

I've already addressed whether Simpson's 2023-24 campaign was the best individual season in the 14 years of the Tad Boyle era (it was). Yet what about in the entire history of the CU men's basketball program? Simpson should forever remain in Chauncey Billups/Cliff Meely territory.

Back to those magic moments midway through his sophomore year. CU opened Pac-12 play for the 2022-23 season with the two-game trip through the Bay Area. Simpson began the trip by leading a road win at Stanford, scoring the go-ahead points on a driving layup with 17 seconds left before finishing with a then-career-high 31 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists. Simpson scored 14 of those points in the final 11 minutes, 31 seconds as the Buffs rallied from a five-point deficit.

Two days later, CU was up to its typical Bad News Buffaloes routine at California's Haas Pavilion, falling behind by 21 points with 4:06 to play. Yet as Cal let up on the gas pedal, Simpson gunned the accelerator, scoring 18 of his 25 points in that final 4:06 to give the Buffs a fighting chance in the waning moments.

Unfortunately for Simpson and the Buffs, the then-sophomore turned his ankle near the end of that loss at Cal. He missed one game but was never the same the rest of the way. Simpson gamely attempted to play through the injury, the same as he did weeks later when an illness later diagnosed as mono sapped his strength. A promising campaign ended with Simpson struggling to a .396 overall field goal percentage, a .276 3-point mark, and a 1.50 assist-to-turnover ratio before missing the final five games.

Yet Simpson's ability to take over a game at crunch time on display during that Bay Area trip had the potential to give the Buffs the sort of closer I've never witnessed in my time covering the team (since 2015-16). Simpson took that trait to another level this season.

With Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams sidelined for the Pac-12 opening series at home against the Washington teams, Simpson followed a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double against the UW Huskies with a career-high 34 points in a sweep-clinching win against Washington State. For a Buffs team that endured plenty of frustrations before getting hot late, that 2-0 start in Pac-12 play proved critical in CU's third-place finish.

Simpson also was instrumental in the late rally at USC on Feb. 17 that led to a double-overtime win and sparked a run of 10 wins in 11 games that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. And, of course, Simpson punctuated his career with the iconic buzzer-beating baseline jumper that toppled Florida in the NCAA Tournament first round.

Like anyone, I have no great formula for comparing players of different eras. But Simpson's 2023-24 campaign arguably was the best by a CU player since the great Cliff Meely averaged 28.0 points per game in 1970-71.

The easiest comparison is Billups' 1996-97 season, when he averaged 19.1 points. But Simpson put up stronger shooting marks, averaged more rebounds, and boasted a superior assist-to-turnover rate (2.23 for Simpson; 1.65 for Billups). Alec Burks' 20.5 points per game in 2010-11 remains CU's highest scoring mark in the past 30 years, but he shot just .292 on 3-pointers and wasn't nearly the same level of play-maker as Simpson.

Andre Roberson probably gets overlooked somewhat in these discussions because of his relatively modest scoring totals, but his gaudy rebounding numbers and 2013 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award deserve consideration. McKinley Wright IV was rock-solid for four seasons but never had one season quite like Simpson's. Derrick White came close, averaging 18.1 points while shooting .507 in his lone season with the Buffs in 2016-17, but Simpson again has the edge in 3-point percentage, rebounding and assists.

Plus, categorize the NCAA Tournament First Four win against Boise State as you will, but Simpson could only go out and perform in the schedule handed to him. And he handed Boise State a 19-point, 11-rebound (a career-high) double-double before his heroics against Florida. No CU player has enjoyed a multi-game run in the modern NCAA Tournament like Simpson.

Yet beyond Simpson's impressive numbers — he set team records for free throw percentage (.878) and total minutes (1,298) while ranking fourth in season 3-point percentage (.434) — it is that late-game edge that I believe sets him apart from his predecessors.

With the ball in his hands late in games, Simpson's team rarely was out of the fight. Even when down 21 points with 4 minutes left on the road. Success at the next level often is as much about fit and opportunity as it is talent. Yet as Simpson showed during his season for the ages, it might be wise to not bet against him.