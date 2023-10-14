Pat Rooney: Epic meltdown reveals CU Buffs squad not improving as season unfolds

Oct. 14—Give Colorado credit for this much.

The Buffaloes stared down one of their most consistent shortcomings — the habit of starting games sluggishly — and kicked things off with a bang against the Cardinal.

Unfortunately for the Buffs, they also have struggled to consistently put full 60-minute games together. In the aftermath of a hollowed-out, deflated Folsom Field not long after Friday turned into Saturday, that bad habit lingered over the program like a bad stench.

It was a meltdown of epic proportions under the Friday night lights for CU, as the new-look Buffs for the first time this year looked very much like the old-look Buffs while blowing a 29-point lead against Stanford in a stunning 46-43 defeat in double overtime.

Superlatives and program-firsts were abundant for both sides. But the one that matters the most as the Buffs attempt to regroup during a bye in hopes of still salvaging a bowl bid is this — no CU team has ever squandered a lead larger than the 29-0 advantage the Buffs held at halftime.

And make no mistake, this was 100% a squandering. No disrespect to Stanford, which didn't stop fighting when it easily could have done so, but no team wastes a four-touchdown (and a cushy one at that, given the trick-play two-pointer that pushed the score to 29) without the bulk of the wounds being self-inflicted. And those wounds arrived from all corners, with offense, defense, special teams and coaching miscues all too numerous to sort through in a lone column.

The Buffaloes and Cardinal entered the contest battling to avoid the mantle of the Pac-12's worst defense. The answer, decisively, is the Buffs. Stanford began the weekend ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.2 per game. It scored 46 points after halftime. The Cardinal ranked 10th in total offense (343.6) and averaged just 194.8 passing yards a game. Behind quarterback Ashton Daniels and receiver Elic Ayomanor, who the Buffs managed to turn into the second coming of Jerry Rice in just 30-plus minutes of football, Stanford finished with 399 passing yards and 523 total yards. This after the Cardinal managed just 115 yards on 41 plays in the first half.

Talk about taking your foot off the gas pedal.

One of the most impressive aspects of the opening win at TCU was how this collection of newcomers, transfers, and second-and-third chance portal nomads managed to play such a clean game in its debut. That performance has turned into the exception, however. The most penalized team in the Pac-12 littered the field with flags to the tune of 17 penalties for 127 yards. That won't win championships, let alone home games against the worst team in the conference.

The Buffs clearly were searching for answers with the hockey-style line changes and constant, multiple-player substitutions on defense, but CU's personnel proved incapable of executing the plan, whatever it was. That search for answers instead revealed a unit short on communication skills yet long on 12 men on the field penalties. The strength of this D was supposed to be from the outside in. Yet even with Travis Hunter back in the mix, it was Ayomanor, who had all of 15 receptions for 207 yards this season through halftime, who stole the show with 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns after the break.

This one felt much like the former co-all-time wasted lead in CU lore from 2018, when Oregon State erased a 28-point Colorado lead in Folsom Field to send the Buffs into a late-season slide that cost former coach Mike MacIntyre his job. Deion Sanders will face zero such insecurities regardless how the season plays out, but in many ways this felt like a much more disastrous setback than the one-point differential between that 2018 OSU rally and the Friday the 13th Spooktacular that unfolded at Folsom.

This was supposed to be a program on the rise. And certainly, compared to last year's standards, the Buffs remain on the right track. Yet now one game into the second half of the schedule, with a bye week to assess the state of things, it's difficult to make the case this is a team getting better as the schedule unfolds.

Even with the blemishes in play during CU's 3-0 start, the road to a bowl berth that once felt inevitable just became markedly more difficult. Four of the final five games will be against teams that entered this weekend ranked in the top 20. The one that isn't, Arizona, won on the road at Stanford and nearly upset No. 10 in Los Angeles.

Coach Prime said he had never experienced a setback quite like this. Buffs fans are more familiar with this miry turf. Coach Sanders will have his work cut out for him in keeping his club from sinking deeper into it.