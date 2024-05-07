Pat Rooney: CU Buffs 3 extra points (May 6, 2024)

May 6—BuffZone writer Pat Rooney discusses three topics surrounding CU Buffs athletics as more basketball additions are coming and the Pac-12 farewell arrives.

Team approach

It's a somewhat striking disconnect to hear Tad Boyle discuss team loyalty in regard to three players who soon will play just a lone season for the Colorado men's basketball team. Yet it is that team loyalty that CU's head coach cited as an attraction that was a common thread among the three graduate transfers set to join the program — Andrej Jakimovski (Washington State), Trevor Baskin (Colorado Mesa) and Elijah Malone (Grace College).

All three players appeared in at least 120 games over four full seasons at their previous schools. While a few growing pains might be in store as Baskin (Division II) and Malone (NAIA) make significant jumps in competition levels, they appeared suited to the task. Baskin is the son of a long time prep coach. Malone had plenty of other Division I suitors, including home state programs Indiana and Notre Dame.

All three players will have just one season to play for the Buffs, but they give Boyle's club more bulk as CU moves into the far more physical Big 12 Conference.

"In today's age of college basketball with player movement, (Malone) basically could have left after his sophomore year or junior year to go to greener pastures or bigger schools, whatever you want to call it," Boyle said. "But loyalty means something to him. His teammates mean something to him. Staying and finishing what he started at Grace College meant something to him. That can't go overlooked in today's world.

"Not that we were recruiting him last year at this time. We weren't. But the fact is he didn't go in the transfer portal when he easily could have and done what he's doing now. They care about their teammates. They care about the school that gave them an opportunity out of high school. And they finish what they started. Kids don't get enough credit for doing that. I value it, and it means something to me. All three of these graduate transfers, they've got loyalty and they care about their teammates. And that's why I think they're going to fit in our program so well."

Showing faith

Boyle still has one open scholarship to work with this spring. Chances are, some type of wing player will be added to the mix. Yet this spring's frontcourt additions show Boyle has a level of faith in CU's returning backcourt, even if the bulk of the players in that mix not named Julian Hammond III are largely unproven.

Javon Ruffin has had his moments, but chronic knee issues have limited him to 42 games in three seasons. RJ Smith redshirted as a true freshman and played just seven games this past year before suffering a season-ending leg issue. Courtney Anderson, a true freshman, redshirted, and CU also will welcome two rookies to the backcourt mix in Canadian guard Felix Kossaras and ThunderRidge star Andrew Crawford.

"If (Hammond and Ruffin) can stay healthy and play the way they're capable of playing, our guard spot will be fine," Boyle said. "Felix Kossaras, I think he's got a chance to play as a freshman, and Andrew Crawford as well. We've got capable guards that can step in and produce when needed, I think. I'm showing a lot of confidence in them."

Pac-12 finale

Early indications are the weather will cooperate this weekend, as CU hosts the final Pac-12 outdoor track and field championships at the newly-renovated Potts Field.

The Buffs still have golfers active in NCAA regionals. And the track teams still have their postseason competitions ahead. But this weekend's meet will mark CU's final Pac-12 event before returning to the Big 12 Conference with the 2024-25 academic year.

Hosting this type of event provided much of the drive for the recent renovations at Potts and the adjacent Prentup Field. The CU women's soccer team was able to play several games under the new lights at Prentup last fall, although a spring Prentup showcase set to feature the CU lacrosse team two weeks ago was forced indoors due to weather.

Head coach Mark Wetmore has expressed high praise for the many folks — from the administrative level to those getting Potts in shape — who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare for the event. The meet begins on Friday and runs through Sunday, and it should be a picturesque showcase for the revamped venue as well as a fitting farewell to CU's time in the Pac-12.