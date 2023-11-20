Pat Rooney: 3 extra points from CU Buffs' blowout loss at Washington State

Nov. 20—BuffZone writer Pat Rooney breaks down three reactions from Colorado's miserable 56-14 loss at Washington State, the Buffs' fifth loss in a row and seventh in the past eight games.

(No) QB support

When Deion Sanders was introduced as Colorado's head football coach nearly one year ago, he didn't exactly invite a quarterback competition.

At his introductory press conference, Coach Prime introduced his son Shedeur Sanders as the Buffaloes' new starting quarterback. No doubt, it has been a resounding success. Shedeur broke CU's season passing record during the beat down at Washington State, and he was the driving force behind the Buffs' electric 3-0 start. Shedeur has been warrior and a joy to watch.

But squashing even the illusion of a quarterback competition came with a drawback, one that didn't come into play for CU until Shedeur was knocked out of the game at Washington State. Having the coach's son as the starting quarterback essentially vanquished any chance of CU landing an experienced backup via the transfer portal. No quarterback who wants to compete for time was going to willingly choose to do so in Boulder.

It took 11 games for the ultra-tough Shedeur to finally succumb to the season-long assault he has faced in the pocket. Once he did, the Buffs were left to make do with an unheralded true freshman in Ryan Staub, plus a walk-on in Gavin Kuld who spent time at four high schools and three junior colleges before landing in Boulder.

To be clear, an experienced backup wasn't going to save the Buffs from the disaster in Pullman. Kuld in particular was thrust into a no-win situation. Yet as coach Sanders and the Buffs turn the page to 2024, finding more support behind Shedeur should be one of the first priorities after revamping the offensive line. Finding an experienced graduate transfer might still be a challenge with Shedeur entrenched as the starter, but a younger transfer quarterback might be a more viable option with Shedeur heading into his final season. CU will get some reinforcements with the arrival of recruit Danny O'Neil, but retooling the quarterback room around Shedeur should be an offseason focus.

Hankerson grounded

For my two cents, the back who runs the hardest and gives the best chance for the Buffs to get something done in the beleaguered ground game is Anthony Hankerson. This past week, however, he was choice No. 3.

Again, much like the backup quarterback situation, feeding Hankerson wasn't suddenly going to make the Buffs a ground game behemoth, or prevent the beat down in Pullman. But Hankerson's lack of chances makes it easy to wonder if it is a result of being one of the few holdovers instead of one of the new pieces of luggage Coach Prime promised with his roster makeover.

Yes, Hankerson has had comparable chances to his peers. And his numbers — 73 carries for 303 yards — rank a close second in both categories to Dylan Edwards (75 carries for 320 yards). Still, last week coach Sanders admitted Edwards, the 160-pound freshman, isn't yet a strong between-the-tackles runner. The Buffs nonetheless gave the ball to Edwards between the tackles on the very first play at WSU. Sy'veon Wilkerson, a bigger back like Hankerson, has enjoyed more of a shot the past two games, but Hankerson is the back that seems to run with a purpose more than the others. Running back was touted as one of the strongest links of the new-look 2023 Buffs, but it hasn't played out that way on the field. With Edwards, Hankerson and Wilkerson still with multiple seasons of eligibility remaining, it will be worth watching how that room evolves during the offseason.

The big picture

Barring an upset Saturday at Utah, the Buffs are limping toward a 4-8 season. That feels like a gut-punch to long-starved Buffs fans driven into a frenzy by the 3-0 start to the Coach Prime era, but even the rough finish shouldn't diminish the strides made in year one. CU was never as good as the No. 18 ranking it received in week three. Nor are the Buffs as bad as the club that suffered one-sided losses at Oregon and Washington State that were reminiscent of the terrible of the 2022 squad.

Nevertheless, a three-win improvement for a program that was the worst power conference team in the nation last year is nothing to scoff at. The other five losses outside the two aforementioned blowouts were winnable games for the Buffs, something that couldn't be said for any of the 11 losses a year ago. Yes, plenty of work remains. But if the coach Sanders and his staff can ramp up the talent level on the roster with the same comparable boost they made between 2022 and 2023, this will remain a program on the rise.