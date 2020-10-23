Pat Riley dishes on state of Miami Heat and what’s next

Heat president Pat Riley addressed numerous issues on Friday in his first briefing with reporters since COVID-19 temporarily suspended play in March and since his team made an improbable run to the NBA Finals.

Some highlights:

▪ Riley said he would “like to bring everybody back and add to the mix.” He made clear how much he loves this team.

“Do you just run it back without doing anything if you get the cooperation… from free agents? I think about that. Can we get through the Eastern Conference next year with what’s happening in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, what’s going to happen in Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto. There are a lot of very good teams. That’s a question I’ll kick around in my mind. I’ll talk to Spo [Erik Spoelstra] about it.

“We know we have a very competitive team and a culture players want to be part of. A lot of players possibly like what they see with us. Are we good enough or do we need the next thing earlier?”

Riley was asked if there’s a hope to land another whale in free agency, which would appear to be the case.

“Jimmy Butler chose us, this team, this owner, this president, this city,” Riley said. “Jimmy is a whale or an orca. I’ve not witnessed a player that good who can do so many things and be unselfish. He just wants to win.”

Riley said then he would like to have yet another player like Butler, as far as quality (behind Bam Adebayo, obviously).

Does the Heat want to be a room team (with an undetermined amount of cap space) this summer or operate as an over-the-cap team, which would allow them to exceed the cap to re-sign Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder and its other free agents and use a mid-level exception of $9.5 million?

Riley didn’t commit to which approach he prefers.

“We need to remain fluid and once we get all the numbers and know the dates and rules, once we get all of that, we will remain fluid and whatever presents itself, we will look at.

“I really would like to take care of our own but we want that other box to be filled which is called flexibility. It’s the player’s option in a lot of cases with guys that have opt outs.”

▪ Riley made clear how much he values Adebayo - who can be a restricted free agent in 2021 (with the Heat holding the right to match outside offers), but he is eligible for a max extension from Miami this summer.

But Riley declined to say if he would ask Adebayo and his agent to wait for a year on an extension because waiting a year would give the Heat more cap room in 2021. (There’s at least a $12 million difference in what Adebayo’s cap hit would be depending on whether he signs a new deal with the Heat this offseason or next offseason.)

“I don’t want to get into any discussions about that,” Riley said. “The hypotheticals, that’s what they are. When it comes to our players we want to take care of them. We value Bam. He’s an All Star and great and we will do what is in our best interest. That’s what we have to do. There hasn’t been any real discussions with anybody.

“We have to let people catch their breath and free agents have to think about things. We love Bam - he’s a cornerstone to our franchise and it’s in our best interest to make sure we do the right thing with him...

“When we drafted Bam, we didn’t think he would be an All Star this quick. When we found out the level of his character along with his talent, we knew we had something special. He’s a multi-faceted player right now and his game needs to expand and will expand. He’s a player that’s going to work at it.”

▪ Riley suggested this year’s success won’t affect the master plan (which had been in part to retain big cap space in 2021) but he and the rest of the front office and coaches need “to do a deep dive about how good we really are right now.

“In February, when we made that transaction sending out Justice Winslow [for three players], we always have had in mind… having some flexibility unless you are locked into what we were locked into when we had the Big Three.

“At that point, you’re going for it. We are not at that point. With what happened with our team, it doesn’t change my thought process of let’s go through it now again. We’ll stay the course with our picks and young players. We have decisions to make with free agents.

“I’m not going to say the bubble helped us and we’re not as good as someone thinks we should be because of the bubble. Flexibility with draft picks and free agency are coming next. My thinking hasn’t changed. If there’s a next thing that presents itself that could take us to another level talent wise, I’m open to it.”

