Pat’s POV: Week 4 predictions for the College Wire matchups

There are plenty of big games happening around the college football landscape in Week 4.

For the Ohio State Buckeyes, they will host the Wisconsin Badgers in a cross-divisional matchup. The Big Ten East-West matchup could be a sign of things to come as far as the conference championship. There is still a lot of college ball left to play before we have a clear picture.

Other big matchups this week feature the No. 22 Florida Gators taking on the No. 12 Tennessee Vols in Knoxville. This will be the 52nd time they will meet with the Gators winning the last five games.

This week also features a big SEC matchup on a neutral site when the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks collide at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Last week College Wire regional editor Patrick Conn finished 17-4 with his game picks and is 53-13 overall.

Without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s slate of games with predictions for each matchup.

Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

Last year these two teams met in late November and Michigan throttled Maryland, 59-18. One should expect the Wolverines to do it again.

Prediction: Michigan

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia has looked just as dominant this season and Kent State is right in their path. Look for a massive blowout in this game.

Prediction: Georgia

Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State flexed its muscles against the SEC’s Auburn Tigers this past week. The CMU Chippewas likely won’t fare much better.

Prediction: Penn State

No. 5 Clemson Tigers at No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The No. 5 team in the country gets their first true road test as they travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to face the No. 16 Demon Deacons in ACC action. We will soon find out if the defense is up to the task of slowing down Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense.

Prediction: Clemson

Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers

The first of two all-Tiger matchups for Auburn with Missouri and LSU coming to town over the next two weeks. The reports are that starter T.J. Finley is out for at least this game and Robby Ashford is set to make his first collegiate start. It could be a tough task given how poorly they have played in the passing game with six interceptions in three games. Bryan Harsin might be feeling even more heat after this one.

Prediction: Missouri

UCLA Bruins at Colorado Buffaloes

Speaking of coaches on the hot seat, Karl Dorrell might be one more demoralizing loss away from getting canned in Boulder. JT Shrout and the Buffs offense have to find a way to score and quickly. Last week Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim ran all over their defense and it won’t get any easier with UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet and Keegan Jones rolling into town.

Prediction: UCLA

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 21 Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans’ trip to the Pacific Northwest was one they would like to forget. Michael Penix Jr and the Huskies gave Michigan State all they could handle and more. Payton Thorne and company look to get back on track with a Minnesota team that runs the football very well.

Prediction: Michigan State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at North Carolina Tar Heels

A battle of teams trending in opposite directions. Notre Dame finally got their first win of the season against California, while North Carolina is 3-0 and coming off their open week. UNC has a potent offensive attack led by QB Drake Maye and the Irish are looking for their identity with a backup quarterback, Drew Pyne.

Prediction: North Carolina

No. 22 Florida Gators at No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers

Another rivalry game happens this week with Tennessee hosting Florida at Neyland Stadium. The Gators have won five straight but it is the Vols who seems to be the hot team. UT has won its first three games of the season and is looking to make it four before their open week.

Prediction: Tennessee

No. 19 Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last year’s showdown between these two teams was very one-sided. The Longhorns cruised to a 70-35 victory. The last time they met in Lubbock, these two teams combined for 119 points. Can Texas make it five straight wins over Texas Tech?

Prediction: Texas

No. 18 Oregon Ducks at Washington State Cougars

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix made his presence felt in Eugene last Saturday as the Ducks took care of BYU. Nix finished with a career-high three rushing touchdowns and threw for two more as Oregon won 41-20. Washington State comes in 3-0 with a top 25 win over Wisconsin two weeks ago.

Prediction: Oregon

No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Another Southwest Classic kicks off from AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday. The Razorbacks had a scare against Missouri State before storming back to remain undefeated. The Aggies held off No. 9 Miami with a strong defensive effort. Texas A&M has dominated this series since joining the SEC and Arkansas goes for two in a row.

Prediction: Arkansas

Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The all-time series between Iowa and Rutgers only dates back to 2016. Just two years after Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference. The Hawkeyes have won both matchups and go for three on Saturday. Provided Iowa’s offense shows up they could very well do it, but I am leaning another way in this one.

Prediction: Rutgers

New Mexico Lobos at LSU Tigers

First-year LSU head coach Brian Kelly got his first SEC win on Saturday over Mississippi State but in Week 4 the Tigers get back to the nonconference slate with New Mexico. The Bayou Bengals shouldn’t have too much to worry about and the backups see plenty of action in the second half.

Prediction: LSU

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

After a scare against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2, the No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide rolled to a 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. This week they host Vanderbilt, a team that hasn’t won a game in this series since 1984. The 1993 game was forfeited by the Tide but the Commodores have physically lost 22-straight. Alabama won 59-0 in their last game against Vandy in 2017.

Prediction: Alabama

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Buckeye Battle Cry: Which Ohio State player has surprised so far?

This week will feature the rematch of 2014, 2017, and 2019 Big Ten championship games. Each of those contests went in favor of Ohio State. In fact, Wisconsin hasn’t bested the Buckeyes since 2010 in Madison. This will likely end in defeat for the Badgers.

Prediction: Ohio State

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners will open Big 12 play against the Wildcats on Saturday. Oklahoma under first-year head coach Brent Venables hasn’t seen much of a challenge this season with three wins by a combined 97 points. Can Kansas State be the one to slow them down a bit?

Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 7 USC Trojans at Oregon State Beavers

It is arguably the first major test for USC as they head to Corvallis to take on the Oregon State Beavers. The Beavers also get their first test after wins over Boise State, Fresno State, and Montana State.

Prediction: USC

Bye Week: Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers get a much-needed open week after starting 1-3 in 2022. The second loss came to Georgia Southern and cost head coach Scott Frost his job. The Huskers will take the field again on Oct. 1 when they host Indiana.

