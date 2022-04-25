Pat’s POV: These 10 coaches should be on ‘hot seat’ alert

The 2021 college football season was wild enough before you factored in the coaching carousel. That alone was a train on the tracks without any brakes.

With so much movement around the college football landscape, could we see anything that rivals that in 2022? Conventional wisdom says no, but I don’t question anything these days when it comes to the sport. Last year we didn’t think Oklahoma or Notre Dame were stepping stone universities but both Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly proved us wrong.

In this week’s edition of “Pat’s POV”, we look at the head coaches who could be on hot seat alert ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Louisville Cardinals: Scott Satterfield

Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hot Seat Level: 5

It hasn’t been good for Satterfield since he left Appalachian State for Louisville, Kentucky. The Cardinals are just 18-19 in his tenure and 12-13 in ACC play. After the 8-5 season in his debut, the Cardinals head coach has seen his struggles. He needs a strong showing and a bowl win to keep his name off the hot seat list.

Stanford Cardinal: David Shaw

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 6

Shaw is a name that seems to pop up in connection to NFL head coach vacancies every season. However, he could be in hot water when it comes to Stanford. He took over the program in 2011 when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. Shaw’s overall record is far from terrible at 93-45, but he is just 11-19 over the last three seasons. His Pac-12 record in that same span is 9-15. The upcoming season could be critical to his future in Palo Alto, California.

South Florida Bulls: Jeff Scott

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 6.5

It has been a rough start for former long-time Clemson assistant Jeff Scott. He took over the South Florida football program in the 2020 season and has won just three games, one of which came in conference play. If the team doesn’t see some improvement in the 2022 campaign, you can add Scott to the list of coaches who could be on the move following the season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Geoff Collins

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 7

After back-to-back winning seasons at Temple, Collins took over the Georgia Tech program in 2019. Since that time he has won just three games per season and finished 7-18 in conference play. He brought in former Notre Dame staffer Chip Long to run his offense, but it could be too little too late for the Yellow Jackets head coach.

Syracuse Orange: Dino Babers

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 7.5

After posting a 10-3 record in the 2018 season, it seemed as though the Syracuse football program was on the rise. Since that time, Babers and the Orange were on a downward spiral. The team has won 11 games in three seasons and only five of those came in conference play. Not to mention for a guy that is viewed as an offensive mind, his unit underperforms. Babers should be on notice this year.

Florida State Seminoles: Mike Norvell

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 7.5

Norvell might a coach that Florida State can’t afford to fire at this point, but it should be noted that he is on hot seat alert. He posted a 38-15 record in four seasons with the Memphis Tigers but he has failed to have a .500 season in Tallahassee in two seasons with the Noles. He is a bit lower on the list for the reason that a winning season and a good recruiting class could cure all, for now.

Colorado Buffaloes: Karl Dorrell

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 8

Dorrell returned to the Pac-12 for his second head coaching stint as he joined the Colorado Buffaloes after Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State. Outside of that 10-win season in 2005, Dorrell has been about a .500 coach in his seven years as a head coach at the collegiate level. Another 4-8 season in Boulder could put the Buff’s head coach on notice.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: Scott Frost

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 8.5

It’s never a good sign when you wipe out your entire staff the way Huskers head coach Scott Frost did after 2021. You either have a bounceback year as Brian Kelly did at Notre Dame or you still get fired like Tom Herman at Texas. Frost hasn’t had a winning season since he left Central Florida and if he doesn’t achieve one this year, the Cornhuskers will be head coach shopping in 2022.

Arizona State Sun Devils: Herm Edwards

Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hot Seat Rating: 9

It is hard to see Herm Edwards lasting much more than the upcoming season. Many didn’t believe he would survive last year after the investigations, staff members stepping down, and the sudden transfer of quarterback Jayden Daniels to LSU. This feels like a foregone conclusion that Edwards will be gone either during the 2022 campaign or shortly after.

Auburn Tigers: Bryan Harsin

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 9.5

Harsin checks in as the No. 1 name on the list. Simply put the coup that went down in February seemed to be a pretty clear indication that if he stayed, he was a marked man. Not much he can do to save his job without a much improved season and a good recruiting class. Winning cures all but it’s an uphill climb for the second-year head coach.

