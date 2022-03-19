Pat O’Donnell thanks Bears fans, McCaskey family originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers officially signed "MegaPunt" punter Pat O'Donnell on Friday, leaving the Chicago Bears with Ryan Winslow in his place.

O'Donnell was first introduced to Bears fans during training camp in 2014 when he booted the football so far that the attendees chanted, "Mega punt. Mega punt." A nickname was born.

But even though MegaPunt is heading to the Bears' biggest rival, O'Donnell has nothing but love for Chicago fans.

In a Twitter post Saturday, O'Donnell first thanked the McCaskey family for allowing him to play in Chicago for eight seasons. He then thanked the city itself, his teammates and coaches and said he was "blessed beyond measure" to have worn a Bears uniform. He said he wore it with pride.

O'Donnell came to the Bears out of the University of Miami after getting selected in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. He was the Bears full time punter since.

In 128 regular-season games, O'Donnell averaged 45.1 yards per punt and had at least one punt sailing over 60 yards every season. In 2019, he had a career long 75-yard mega punt against the Denver Broncos.

