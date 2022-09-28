Pat O’Donnell named NFC special teams player of the week

There wasn’t much scoring in the Packers’ Week Three victory over the Buccaneers.

That means there were plenty of punts.

Pat O'Donnell helped keep Tampa Bay in unfavorable field position throughout the game and now he’s been named NFC special teams player of the week.

O’Donnell averaged 48.4 yards on his seven punts, with a long of 63 yards. The coverage team helped him average 44.7 net yards per kick.

Five of his seven punts were downed inside the 20. According to the Packers, that’s the most punts inside the 20 for the franchise in a single game since 1976.

The Packers host the Patriots on Sunday, likely hoping they won’t need to use O’Donnell quite so many times.

