Pat Narduzzi previews playing Tennessee’s explosive offense, fastest tempo in the country

Tennessee (1-0) will play at Pittsburgh (1-0) in Week 2.

Kickoff between the Vols and Panthers is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. ABC will televise the second Johnny Majors Classic at Acrisure Stadium. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are on the call.

The Vols defeated Ball State, 59-10, in Week 1.

Pittsburgh enters Week 2 after defeating West Virginia, 38-31, at Acrisure Stadium.

Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Pittsburgh game

Pittsburgh releases depth chart ahead of Tennessee game

Week 2 preview: Breaking down Pittsburgh by the numbers ahead of playing the Vols

Ahead of Saturday’s Johnny Majors Classic, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi previewed playing Tennessee.

Narduzzi’s preview of the Vols is below.

Preparing for Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ve had at least an extra two days to kind of work on them, and it’s exciting to have them come into Pittsburgh. Sounds like the first time an SEC team has been coming into Acrisure Stadium, so we’re excited about that. We know we’re going to get their best shot. They’re talented. They’re athletic. They’re an SEC football team that is going to look the part when they walk into the stadium on Saturday. Coach Heupel does a great job. He’s a football coach. Offensively, there’s not a more explosive offense, not a faster tempo offense in the country. Alex Golesh is also the offensive coordinator, but I think Heupel kind of does most of it, but Alex is a good coach as well. They’re good. They’re going to snap the ball between seven and 12 seconds 75 percent of the time, so if you guys are up in the box, don’t step away because you’ll miss three plays if you turn your head. It’ll be fast. They’re athletic. Hendon Hooker, who we’ve seen for the last 12 years as a quarterback, he’s still there. He’s an old Virginia Tech quarterback. He’s got lots of weapons with speed everywhere on the field. Then defensively, Coach (Tim) Banks is the DC, and multiple coverages and fronts. Be a lot of stuff going on. A really good football team coming in here. Again, they knocked the heck out of Ball State early last week. I think Hooker was out after 61 plays, so they didn’t play a whole bunch, but we’ve been in a battle.”

Story continues

Discussing quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“We played them both last year. They’re both really good. Joe started the game off, and he’s got a cannon of an arm. He’s athletic. He played well when he got in the other day, as well against Ball State, and then Hooker came in. I think we turned Milton over a few times, which we’ve been known to do, and Brandon Hill had a nice pick against Hendon Hooker. They’re both good quarterbacks. Again, it starts with their offense. They do certain things. They take advantage of you. They have what we call these max splits, and they’re going to spread you out. You’re going to be in man coverage all day, even if you don’t want to be in man coverage. You want to be in cover three? Good luck to you. Their favorite formation is having two detached receivers in the offensive line. The quarterback and running back are going to be in this little podium area here and then everybody else is going to be lined up way out there, and that’s what they do. They spread you out, so it is a spread, fast-tempo offense, and again, both Milton and Hooker do a great job of operating.”

On Hendon Hooker

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s got a great arm. He’s smart. You look at where he is right now compared to where he was two years ago when he was at Virginia Tech, two totally different guys. That’s obviously a tribute – that’s no slam on what Virginia Tech did with him, but he fits into that offense, and his quarterback coach is coaching the heck out of him, and I think he’s really, really sharp.”

On being an underdog at home against Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“It doesn’t matter. Whoever sets these odds, who knows. You guys are gambling? I’m not a gambler. Five points, seven points, underdog. I like being the underdog. I will share it.”

On blocking out the outside noise

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

“You know what, you’d like to be the underdog every week. I don’t even know what the point spread was last week. We were probably the underdog last week at home. I know our crowd was the underdog for sure going into that game, but you know, it is what it is. It’s a good football team coming here. You’ve heard all summer about the SEC, and there’s only really two Power Five conferences in the country, the SEC and the Big Ten, so we’re in the pee-wee league, and we’re going to line up and see if we can play.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire