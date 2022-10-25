Pat Narduzzi on Mack Brown: ‘He’s a legend… He’s great for college football.’

The UNC football program is preparing to extend its lead in the ACC Coastal division on Saturday as it takes on Pitt in Chapel Hill.

Ahead of the matchup, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke on his relationship with Tar Heels’ head coach Mack Brown and had some high praise.

“I just think he’s a legend. I love him. I just think he’s great for college football, period,” Narduzzi told reporters this week. “I’m glad he’s out of the media industry and back into college football because he’s good for college football. He gets it. He’s old school. Just listening to him in coaches’ meetings — hanging out with him in coaches’ meetings, he gets it and he’s old school, and that’s what I love about him. He does it the right way.”

Narduzzi comes into this weekend’s matchup 2-4 all-time as a head coach against North Carolina. Both wins have come in back-to-back seasons.

Pitt, sitting at 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference, is looking to get back on track after a 24-10 loss to Louisville last weekend. Its lone win in confidence came against Virginia Tech the week prior.

The Tar Heels on the other hand, are 6-1 and ranked No. 21 in the country. Its lone loss was against Notre Dame this season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire