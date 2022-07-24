Pat Narduzzi discusses Pittsburgh’s competitive quarterback battle ahead of 2022 season

The 2022 ACC Football Kickoff took place July 20-21 at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tennessee will play at Pittsburgh Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and ABC will televise the Johnny Majors Classic.

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi discussed the Panthers’ quarterback battle ahead of the 2022 season. Pittsburgh is searching to replace NFL first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

“Replacing Kenny is never an easy,” Narduzzi said at the ACC Football Kickoff. “Kenny Pickett was an outstanding football player. He was the leader of our football team. Not only will we miss the leadership he shows on the field, but we’ll miss, obviously, the competitiveness he brought to the game every Saturday, so Kenny will be hard to replace.

“We’ve got two young men that are fighting for that position right now. Nick Patti, who played in a bowl game, at least the first two series of the bowl game until he was injured, and Kedon Slovis, a transfer from the University of Southern California. Those two guys are battling. They both had great springs. I think we can win a lot of games with both of them. I think that we’ll have a very, very competitive August at camp with them.”

Pittsburgh defeated Tennessee, 41-34, on Sept. 11, 2021 at Neyland Stadium.

Pittsburgh’s Carter Warren discusses Vols as biggest pass rush challenge in 2022