Pat Narduzzi criticizes Deion Sanders’ use of the transfer portal

The Buffaloes’ transfer portal exodus has been something that we have never seen before. Over 70 players have left the program since Deion Sanders got hired, and a ton of players have come to Boulder to join Colorado’s revamped football team.

However, some around college football aren’t so impressed by Coach Prime’s work, and one person to express his displeasure is Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi (h/t Brandon Marcello of 247Sports):

“That’s not the way it’s meant to be,” Narduzzi told 247Sports last week at the ACC’s spring meetings in Amelia Island, Florida. “That’s not what the rule intended to be. It was not to overhaul your roster. We’ll see how it works out but that, to me, looks bad on college football coaches across the country. The reflection is on one guy right now but when you look at it overall — those kids that have moms and dads and brothers and sisters and goals in life — I don’t know how many of those 70 that left really wanted to leave or they were kicked in the butt to get out.”

Narduzzi certainly doesn’t seem happy about Coach Prime’s activity with the Buffs. Furthermore, Narduzzi also wasn’t happy when Jordan Addison left Pitt and ended up at USC last offseason for NIL money.

Nonetheless, it’s a bold move by Coach Prime to change the roster this much, and it’s the first time we have seen this happen to this magnitude.

