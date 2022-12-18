Pat McAfee’s well-timed tweet sums up Patriots’ shockingly awful drive

Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for the New England Patriots in their first scoring drive in Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

And Pat McAfee summed it all up with a perfectly well-timed tweet.

“Still weird to see the Patriots do terribly dumb [expletive] that every other team does,” McAfee posted on Twitter.

It’s hard to argue with McAfee considering the ugly sequence of events that took place. The Patriots were positioned on the goal line with an opportunity to punch the ball in for six points. You’d think they’d call multiple running plays with one of the league’s best running backs at breaking tackles, Rhamondre Stevenson, in the offensive backfield.

However, for whatever reason, the Patriots called a passing play that went incomplete to Jonnu Smith, and then they had a passing touchdown to Jakobi Meyers erased due to the team calling a timeout.

But things got even worse when the Patriots lined up to go for it on fourth down. They had a touchdown on a sneak by quarterback Mac Jones that was wiped by a false start penalty.

It’s been bad football all around for a Patriots team seemingly finding new ways to beat itself every week.

