Recently on the always-light-hearted, analytical-bending Pat McAfee Show, the former Indianapolis Colts player turned radio host weighed in on the Chicago Bears' apparent decision to keep Mitch Trubisky under center for the upcoming season. McAfee believes it's time the Bears climb back into relevancy by replacing Trubisky with former-MVP Cam Newton:

If I was the Chicago Bears, I would be trying to get Cam Newton. What's the worst that could happen? He stinks? You guys stink anyways.

With a "what do you have to lose?" mantra, McAfee believes that the Bears should trade out Trubisky for the Panthers' star. Cam Newton is not a free agent, however; it's possible his time with the Panthers could be up, as it's been heavily-rumored that they'll trade him away this offseason. Newton was sidelined most of the 2019 season with back-to-back injuries, first in his shoulder, then his ankle. If they trade away Newton, the Panthers could allot the money to rebuilding their team around one of the league's best running backs, Christian McCaffery.

Pat McAfee thinks Cam Newton is the move the Bears should be making this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago