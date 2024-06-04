Pat McAfee Thinks Calling Caitlin Clark A 'White Bitch' Is A Compliment

ESPN host Pat McAfee is apologizing for referring to Caitlin Clark as a “white bitch,” but insists he meant it to be as a compliment to the WNBA rookie.

During the opening moments of Monday’s show, McAfee discussed one of the weekend’s biggest sports stories: A tense moment where Clark elbowed Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, and Carter reciprocated by shoving Clark to the floor.

Considering Clark is the highest profile player to join the WNBA ― and her team, the Indiana Fever ― she’s been the focus of other teams.

The confrontation between the two players is helping to promote the narrative that rival WNBA players are jealous of the attention given to Clark.

On Monday, McAfee disagreed with the notion that the entire WNBA 2024 draft class deserved credit for the league’s higher profile, saying Clark deserved all the credit.

But he came under fire for the way he said it.

“Nah, just call it for what it is,” McAfee said on his show. “There’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar.”

Of course, people had thoughts.

ESPN laid off 20 people to give Pat McAfee $17 million a year to produce a show geared towards people who have been asked to leave a Chili's on more than one occasion. https://t.co/lp2wdy9FWR — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 3, 2024

ESPN made the editorial choice to pivot sports coverage away from reporting and toward hot takery. Now when a nuanced subject requires the former they have a roster of loudmouths only interested in the latter. The W deserves better https://t.co/fHMB8ngwbv — Astead (@AsteadWH) June 3, 2024

What in the entire fuck is this? https://t.co/9HvKX3bIeI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 3, 2024

This is what happens when sports journalists, with training, and standards and editors, are constantly replaced by talking heads and influencers whose primary goal, frankly ONLY goal, is to attract eyeballs. https://t.co/jMTl0m8fHZ — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) June 3, 2024

It's daunting to see the types of people who have this type of national platform get up there and spew shit like this to millions of people. There are so many capable people covering the W who actually deserve this type of audience, and these guys use it to do this. What a joke https://t.co/jjOwRI0R1C — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 3, 2024

A short time after his show, McAfee took to X, formerly Twitter, to sort of apologize, while insisting that calling Clark a “white bitch” was meant as a compliment:

“I shouldn’t have used “white bitch” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe. My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said… still alllllll facts.#Journalism#WNBAProgrum#SheIsTheOne”

I shouldn’t have used “white bitch” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.



My intentions when saying… pic.twitter.com/F6OHB4gvYh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 3, 2024

Related...