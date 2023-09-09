Pat McAfee can’t wait to get chewed out by Nick Saban on live TV

Pat McAfee has quickly burst onto the scene as one of the best personalities in all of sports media. McAfee was originally a punter for the Indianapolis Colts, and one of the best in the game, but ultimately decided to walk away to pursue this career and he has been sensational.

This summer, ESPN and McAfee agreed to join forces and bring his show onto their daily programming. Pat has spent time working with College GameDay in the past so he is relatively familiar with ESPN, but it was a massive land for the worldwide leader in sports.

During the 2022 NFL season, McAfee hosted Aaron Rodgers weekly throughout the season which was an absolute hit. However, McAfee landed an ever-bigger guest than Rodgers for the 2023 season. McAfee announced that he will be hosting Alabama head football coach Nick Saban every Thursday to talk college ball for the remainder of this year. For Saban, it will be an awesome recruiting tool as he will get even more exposure to the younger audience.

During Saban’s appearance on College GameDay, the panel was joking about Saban potentially “giving it” to McAfee on his own show, given the short temper Saban has with questions that he feels are a waste of time or that don’t benefit anybody.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire