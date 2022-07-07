Pat McAfee Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With WWE

Pat McAfee is staying in business with WWE.

The sports entertainment giant has announced that McAfee has signed a multi-year extension of his contract. He will continue to serve as a member of the commentary team on “SmackDown Live” alongside Michael Cole. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way [Pat McAfee] has,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote on Twitter. “In short, he ‘gets it’ & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!)”

McAfee has proven to be incredibly popular with WWE fans going back to his initial appearances with the company in 2018. He has been a permanent fixture on the “SmackDown” commentary desk since 2021. McAfee has also been featured in the ring, most recently battling both Mr. McMahon and Theory at WrestleMania 38. That match also saw him take a Stone Cold Stunner from a returning “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He is also set to face Happy Corbin in a match at the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view in Nashville, TN, on July 30.

Outside of WWE, McAfee is best known for his time in the NFL. He played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2016, serving as a punter and kickoff specialist. He played in the Pro Bowl in both 2014 and 2016 and was named first team All Pro in 2014. McAfee is also the host of the daily sports talk show “The Pat McAfee Show,” with co-hosts A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler, and Aaron Rodgers. He has also worked as an analyst for sports outlets like Barstool Sports, Fox Sports, and ESPN.

