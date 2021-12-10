Pat McAfee signs four-year deal with FanDuel

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee signed a four-year deal with FanDuel that will see him paid $30 million per year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Since retiring following the 2016 season, McAfee has been growing his brand quickly in the sports media world. Then he came up with the “Pat McAfee Show” and it took off.

Now, he is set to make $30 million per year with the partnership with FanDuel over the next four years.

It’s a roughly $30 million per year deal, industry sources say. 💰 https://t.co/dd9ZbPlqmv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 9, 2021

I can’t thank you all enough.. Our MASSIVE announcementhttps://t.co/uKeZrO6SEP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2021

The former Colts punter has certainly found his groove following his playing career and will continue to be a source of entertainment while bringing his eccentric personality to the show.

