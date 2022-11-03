Pat McAfee Show: Nyheim Hines ‘is going to do so well for the Bills’

The Pat McAfee Show thinks the Bills hit a home run in their trade for Nyheim Hines.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Colts sent Hines to the Bills. The show’s host, Pat McAfee, has a soft spot in his heart for the Colts. He used to play for them, and when he did, Hines was his teammate.

Knowing Hines and knowing how the Bills play, McAfee was beyond excited thinking about how well the playmaker might do with his new team.

“He’s going to do so well for the Bills,” McAfee said.

As is usually the case with McAfee’s show, it’s a NSFW clip, but check out the full discussion on Hines to the Bills in the video below:

Trading a player like Nyheim Hines is NEVER good for a football team#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hldV5nl1nh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire