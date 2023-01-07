Pat McAfee Show imagines scenes after seeing Damar Hamlin video call (video)

Damar Hamlin’s status after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday improved so much that he was able to surprise his team on Friday.

Hamlin got on a video call with the Bills locker room. He couldn’t talk much just yet, but he did get the words “love you guys” out.

We all can imagine how amazing that much have felt to his teammates–And the Pat McAfee Show did just that.

McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk both played in the NFL. Upon hearing the update that Hamlin did just that, they envisioned what it must have been like for the Bills.

“What a pop,” McAfee said. “That room? Oh my god. Everyone is jumping there, I assume.”

Check out the NSFW clip from the Pat McAfee Show below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire