Pat McAfee Show to ESPN? Ex-Colts punter may walk away from FanDuel endorsement per report

Pat McAfee may be headed to ESPN, according to a report Tuesday from the New York Post.

The former Colts punter currently is in the middle of a four-year, $120 million endorsement deal with FanDuel. While no deal has been signed, McAfee tweeted out a photo from a meeting he had with Disney CEO Bob Iger (ESPN is owned by Disney).

A weatherman and a truck driver’s kid chatted about life today.#UpToSomethingSZN pic.twitter.com/NPUCkln5N7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2023

This week on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said he was "up to something." An announcement from McAfee is expected in the next week or so.

"The exact amount of money McAfee would earn in a deal is unknown, though it is expected to be in the range of eight figures per year," the Post reported. "It may be less than the FanDuel deal of $30 million-plus a year he potentially would be walking away from."

Besides having The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube, the former Pro Bowler has worked as an announcer and performer in WWE and has been a panelist on ESPN's College GameDay. He also called college football games on Thursday nights on ESPN.

McAfee and his wife, Samantha, recently welcomed a daughter. The news was announced last week.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: ESPN could land former Colts punter Pat McAfee, report say