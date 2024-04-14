The 'Pat McAfee Show' for baseball? Former World Series hero giving players a platform

Eric Hosmer, the former All-Star and Gold Glover who helped the Kansas City Royals win their first World Series title in 30 years, may be officially retired as a player, but now is hoping to make an impact in the game from behind the mic.

Certainly, he’s got connections with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. joining Hosmer’s MoonBall Media as an executive producer for its latest docuseries.

Hosmer, who still is being paid $13 million annually for the next two seasons by the San Diego Padres, started MoonBall Media with his former Royals minor-league teammate Anthony Seratelli.

Hosmer says that he wants to be a vehicle for players to tell their stories, and perhaps a voice to let players freely discuss topics in and outside of the game.

“Obviously, my playing days are over," Hosmer says, “but I still wanted to be involved in the game. I wanted this to player-driven, having another outlet that players can share a unique experience with fans, enlighten them, shine light on topics without holding back."

He recently interviewed Tommy Pham, his former teammate in San Diego, who’s still unemployed despite hitting 16 homers and driving in 68 runs last season while helping lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series.

“How has he not signed at this point of time?" Hosmer says. “You’re talking about a guy who makes an impact, who’s great in the clubhouse, and he’s not getting what he deserves. Why aren’t teams trying to acquire a proven winner like this."

Hosmer wants to address sensitive topics and let players feeling comfortable to be themselves.

“We’re giving players a platform, and even if a player doesn’t really want to dive in, we can let people know what the player is doing through," Hosmer says. “There are a couple of different instances where I wish I had a platform to really share."

Eric Hosmer helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series.

One day, Hosmer says, he’d love to be back in baseball on a coaching staff or front office. Until then, well, he’s hoping their podcast can be baseball’s version of the popular "Pat McAfee Show."

“I can’t get go too far away from the game if I want to get back in," Hosmer says, “so this is finding ways to create content and stories in different ways. You see how much fun Pat McAfee and his crew has with the football guys. He provides a certain level of comfort where they’re not so guarded, and you see more of the personality of the players.

“That’s what we want to be, and hopefully one day if that opportunity comes for me to be back in the game, I’ll be ready."

