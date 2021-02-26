Pat McAfee sheds light on the J.J. Watt free agency pursuit

The J.J. Watt saga continues without any seeming quick resolution for the Cleveland Browns or other teams interested in signing the three-time defensive player of the year. With reports coming out almost hourly from various sources, it’s tough to discern what is real and what is speculation.

Pat McAfee, the former punter-turned-podcaster, took a knife to cut through some of the reports and went directly to Watt himself. He asked Watt via text about how much of what we are hearing regarding his intentions is legit.

Watt responded to McAfee and cleared up a lot in the process.

McAfee quoted Watt, reading the text off the phone as he addressed the camera,

“Neither I nor my agents speak to anyone. Period.”

Watt did note that they do talk to the teams to negotiate, but that is the extent of their info.

I sent out a text to @JJWatt WHAT!? I asked is ANY of the information out there being reported about you legitimate? WHAT!? He responded.. #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/EVVc2TfnN7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2021

McAfee correctly deduces that the reports coming out are from teams negotiating with Watt. One of those reports indicates the Browns are still in the running but have not formally made an offer. Presuming Watt is honest with McAfee, that means the info is coming from the Browns themselves.

