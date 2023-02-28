Pat McAfee says he's 'officially been served' in Brett Favre defamation lawsuit

Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit against talk show host Pat McAfee is no longer just talk.

McAfee opened his show on Monday by revealing that he had been "officially" served" over the weekend, notifying him he is part of Favre's wide-ranging suit that also includes a Mississippi government official and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe.

Favre is a central figure in an investigation into misspent state welfare funds in what's being called the largest public corruption case in Mississippi history. And the former NFL punter has criticized Favre several times on his show.

The suit alleges McAfee spread "outrageous falsehoods" on the air, accusing the Hall of Fame quarterback of "steal(ing) from the poor," "(taking) money right out of their pockets" and "stealing from poor people in Mississippi."

According to McAfee, Favre's legal team has demanded he apologize publicly for his comments and erase all You Tube videos and social media posts that mentioned Favre.

On an episode of his show earlier this month, McAfee responded: "See you in court, pal."

Pat McAfee broadcasting from his studio in Indianapolis.

