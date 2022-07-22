Pat McAfee says Eberflus is 'a dog' and believes in Justin Fields

McAfee: Justin Fields seems like the guy

Pat McAfee says Eberflus is 'a dog,' shows Fields praise originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are taking the organization in the right direction.

At least one player who played for the Colts just before Eberflus became their defensive coordinator says so.

"Eberflus is a dog, right?" Pat McAfee said on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered with David Kaplan. "Anybody that came on our show (Pat McAfee Show) from the Indianapolis Colts that played under Eberflus's leadership, they said he's awesome. Everyone works their a-s off. It's a culture setting type of thing."

Eberflus took over as Matt Nagy's predecessor for the Bears' head coaching job after last season. He was officially hired in January of this year.

He came from being the defensive coordinator with the Colts for the last four seasons. He inherited a defense that ranked 30th in scoring in 2017 and immediately made them into a fringe top-10 defense in the league. The Colts ranked 8th in opponent points per game in 2018 and 11th in 2020 and 2021.

Eberflus was also accredited with establishing a thorough culture that produces hard-working, disciplined players. He got the most out of defensive players Anthony Walker, who was nearly cut from the team, and three-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

In terms of the Bears' quarterback situation, McAfee seems content with who's running the ship.

"Justin Fields seems like the guy and I can't wait to see what they end up doing," McAfee said.

Fields had a rough season last year. He suffered an ankle injury that kept him out and constantly battled Andy Dalton for the starting spot. He came out of last season having played just 12 games and recording a combined yardage (throwing and rushing) of just over 2,000 yards.

While Fields has a lot left to prove as a starting quarterback in the NFL, multiple players, staff and analysts have had their ears filled about his work ethic and determination to be the best quarterback he can be.

Under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Fields should have positive direction with a new offense that translates to a linear production output in his career. His baseline from last season is quite low considering his injuries, the poor coaching and roster output.

The Bears are still rebuilding, as shown by the lack of roster talent and abundance of cap space. Yet, Fields can still prove his value as a quarterback in the NFL this season.

