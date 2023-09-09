What Pat McAfee said about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe on ESPN's 'College Gameday'

ESPN's "College Gameday" made its way to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to preview the Alabama vs Texas matchup.

Jalen Milroe has been the center of attention at quarterback for the Crimson Tide ever since Bryce Young left for the NFL, and now faces a team that almost beat Alabama last year in Austin.

Milroe was a hot topic on the "College Gameday" show on Saturday morning, where ESPN analysts shared their thoughts on the expectations of the young quarterback who faces his toughest test yet.

Milroe can win over a lot of people who are not familiar with him or his game with a winning performance against the Longhorns on Saturday.

Here's what ESPN personality Pat McAfee said about Milroe on Saturday's show:

McAfee: "When you have a quarterback who's like the stallion and a similar player to Lamar Jackson, you cannot pick against Alabama."

Milroe accounted for five touchdowns in Alabama's 56-7 victory over Middle Tennessee in its opener. He ran for 48 yards and two scores on seven carries and passed for 194 yards and three touchdowns, going 13-for-18.

