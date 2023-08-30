Pat McAfee on Ron Rivera: ‘I do believe, as a football coach, his time is done’

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former NFL punter and king of sports media dedicated a segment to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera.

It concerned Rivera’s recent comments regarding quarterback Sam Howell in an interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“Let’s talk about somebody who, I don’t think, is ever going to win a Super Bowl as a head coach, and it breaks my heart,” McAfee said to begin the segment. McAfee would then mention why he is a big fan of Rivera, praising him as a former player, coach, and, most importantly, as a man. He praised Rivera’s leadership and his work rebuilding Washington’s organization’s rotten culture.

But then McAfee offered the following to back up his opening statement:

“I do believe, as a football coach, though, his time is done,” McAfee said.

Ouch.

“The more things that he says with his outside voice that should just be inside voice things, makes me realize that maybe he has lost the certain thing that head coaches need to have,” McAfee said.

“For instance, not good to say, especially a guy that gets drafted to potentially be the future, to say ‘F–k, I had no idea this guy was good. Do you know what I would’ve done if we knew this guy could play football like this?'”

“What we all liked about Sam Howell was how strong his arm was. I couldn’t even imagine in practice what he was doing. Whenever he’s just reading off cards, going against the defense, I am sure the defense is like, ‘This guy has got a f—-g hose over here.’ And Ron Rivera is like, ‘I don’t wanna see the film. I don’t wanna see the film, I don’t wanna see anything.'”

The show then goes over how former Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke told Rivera ahead of the Week 18 game last season that Howell deserved the opportunity to start. Something he reiterated in an appearance on McAfee’s show in February.

It feels like Riverboat Ron has lost his fastball#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/acaB7sY63L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2023

Whether or not you agree with what Rivera was trying to say, it goes with the recent trend of him sometimes saying too much. There was nothing wrong with what Rivera said to Breer; in fact, it was all about praising his young passer. But the comments led some to wonder if Rivera even paid attention to Howell before the Dallas game in Week 18.

McAfee then discusses Rivera’s comments about offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in training camp. He then also offers up Rivera’s comments from last season about not knowing Washington’s playoff odds.

“Numerous things now that have happened where I think Ron Rivera, coach Ron Rivera, has lost his fastball,” McAfee said.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire