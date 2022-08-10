Pat McAfee reacts to Kevin Durant’s latest trade demand

While the news that Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request earlier this week took many Brooklyn Nets fans by surprise, sports commentator and personality Pat McAfee claims that owner Joe Tsai has already chosen a side.

McAfee was surprised that Durant demanded to be moved due to a relationship disconnect between coach Steve Nash and General Manager Sean Marks. “How long has this been brewing? This seems to come out of nowhere for me,” McAfee said. “I did not expect it to be a ultimatum type situation with the ownership.”

The former NFL punter McAfee had NBA insider Shams Charania on his show to discuss the situation. Charania said, “It’s clear that Kevin Durant has checked out of Brooklyn. Joe Tsai made it clear that he’s siding with Sean Marks and Steve Nash.”

Team owner Tsai did end up tweeting out support for his staff saying, “Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”

"It's clear that Kevin Durant has checked out of Brooklyn.. Joe Tsai made it clear that he's siding with Sean Marks & Steve Nash" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fzzGqMU6bv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire