Pat McAfee pulls bait-and-switch, picks Alabama over Georgia football on 'College GameDay'

Pat McAfee is, first and foremost, a showman.

The polarizing "College GameDay" figure took that to new heights during the picks portion of Saturday's episode in Atlanta when it came time to pick the SEC championship winner in between No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 in SEC play) and No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0).

McAfee went into a lengthy monologue on Georgia's achievements before breaking out into song: "29 straight wins, back-to-back national champions, WHAT'S THAT COMING DOWN THE TRACK?" He then went through Georgia's Redcoat Band Chant in a call-and-response with the crowd and. But, after a very pregnant pause, he switched gears:

"GIVE ME ALABAMA" he said, turning to the crowd after as the panel popped off.

WHAT’S THAT COMING DAHN THE TRACK..



🗣️🗣️GIVE ME ALABAMA



🗣️🗣️ROLL TIDE ROLL #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/wRS13yQVQW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2023

It was the kind of moment "GameDay" brought McAfee on for, and his wrestling experience came through in a big way during his heel turn.

Georgia comes in as 4.5-point favorites Saturday, per BetMGM, with a moneyline of -200. McAfee clearly came in wanting to send a message, and that message was "Roll Tide."

Georgia won the last time these two teams played in the 2022 CFP national championship game, with Alabama winning the seven meetings before, dating to their 2008 regular season meeting in Athens. The Bulldogs are 12-0 this year and, as McAfee mentioned, have won 29 straight. Alabama, meanwhile, is 11-1 with an early-season loss to Texas. Both teams are looking for a College Football Playoff appearance, with a Georgia win being the only guarantee one of them makes it in.

The game kicks off from Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

