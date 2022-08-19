Pat McAfee on Matt Araiza’s 82-yard punt: ‘That ball was murdered’ (video)

Drawn up almost exactly how the Buffalo Bills would want, sixth-round rookie punter Matt Araiza caught headlines both in and out of western New York after his NFL debut.

Playing in the first preseason contest of his pro career, Araiza booted an 82-yard bomb on a punt.

Among those clamoring was the Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee, a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, was actually a bit mad. He did not like how onlookers were making a bit of an excuse for why Araiza’s ball went so far.

Make no mistake, McAfee was not doing that during a clip from his show this week. McAfee, who already took to his social media account on Twitter to praise Araiza, used words like “murdered” and “slaughtered” to describe how the rookie connected with the ball.

For the full NSFW McAfee clip on Araiza, see the video below:

Related

Chargers make Derwin James highest-paid safety amid Bills-Jordan Poyer stalemate PFF: Recently cut Bills player had good grade vs. Colts Buffalo Bills release Tim Harris, Marquel Lee

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire