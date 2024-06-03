Pat McAfee walks back profane statement he made while trying to praise Caitlin Clark

ESPN talk show host Pat McAfee apologized for referring to Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark as a "white (expletive)" during a WNBA riff that opened his show Monday.

"I shouldn’t have used 'white (expletive)' as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe," McAfee wrote on social media more than an hour after his program ended.

He continued: "My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said… still alllllll facts."

McAfee has built a reputation as someone who's not afraid to air controversial opinions. However, the opinions he expressed Monday may have been a little too over-the-top, even for his brand.

In an attempt to praise Clark, McAfee went on an extended riff and used profanity and racial undertones to criticize referees for not protecting Clark from overaggressive opponents and the media for how it has covered the WNBA's "rookie class."

"I would like the media people that continue to say, 'This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class'. Nah, just call it for what it is – there's one (expletive) for the Indiana team who is a superstar," McAfee said.

Pat McAfee talks on set before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between Michigan and Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 8, 2024.

ESPN declined multiple requests for comment prior to McAfee's apology.

"What the WNBA currently has is what we like to describe as a cash cow. There is a superstar," McAfee said before the comments. "And we're not saying that the players on the court need to act any differently. That's the athletes are going to do what the athletes are going to do in any sport. I think we're all learning, that the WNBA ... that's old-school football, baby."

ESPN declined to comment on Pat McAfee's use of language to describe Caitlin Clark and the way he framed his segment about the WNBA to open today's show. — Chris Bumbaca (@BOOMbaca) June 3, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pat McAfee apologizes to Caitlin Clark after making profane statement