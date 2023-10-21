Pat McAfee jokes about Michigan sign-stealing scandal, says Wolverines will lose to Ohio State

Pat McAfee couldn’t resist making a joke at the expense of Michigan football on Saturday's episode of "College GameDay."

When the possibility of Jim Harbaugh's team going undefeated in 2023 was raised — and with news breaking Thursday that the NCAA is investigating the Wolverines for an alleged sign-stealing scandal — the crew asked the former NFL punter to break down their remaining schedule and whether they could remain undefeated.

“It’s much easier to win when you know exactly what the other team is going to do,” McAfee quipped, drawing cheers from the Ohio State crowd in Columbus, Ohio (site of "GameDay" in Week 8).

"It's much easier to win when you know exactly what the other team's gonna do." - Pat McAfee on the prospects of Michigan going undefeated. pic.twitter.com/kYnnpF5Y49 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 21, 2023

The Wolverines are currently under NCAA investigation for using in-person scouting for future opponents, a story that has captivated the college football world since it broke on Thursday.

Former Michigan star Desmond Howard, a fellow “GameDay” cast member, responded after McAfee’s comment that “it’s called film study.” Still, the question remained: Will the Wolverines go undefeated?

With former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit identifying a Nov. 18 game at Maryland as “a sneaky one,” McAfee turned his attention to the annual rivalry matchup with Ohio State to finish up the regular season.

It was there that McAfee, the part-time professional wrestler, worked up the crowd with his pick.

“There’s no way," McAfee shouted, "they’re going to lose to the Ohio State Buckeyes!”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Pat McAfee jokes about Michigan sign-stealing scandal on 'GameDay'