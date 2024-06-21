Pat McAfee has interesting take on J.J. McCarthy’s first pitch

This week, the Vikings’ rookie duo of Dallas Turner and J.J. McCarthy gave what could be the first of many first-pitch performances. If you ask Turner and McCarthy, though, they may be hesitant to give it a second try after the way their first one went.

For those who missed it, both Vikings rookies threw less-than-ideal first pitches at a Minnesota Twins game this week. However, former NFL punter turned TV personality Pat McAfee has a unique take on the situation.

“Dallas (Turner) is my draftmate, Dallas is my teammate, everybody is booing him and I’m the quarterback. . .I think he did that on purpose so that people realize it’s not easy to throw that opening pitch.”

It’s funny. I don’t often believe much that McAfee says about predictions or takes on things, but this one, he may hit the nail on the head. Everything we have heard about McCarthy is that he is the ultimate teammate, and he and Turner are close.

It should not be dismissed that he did that to support his teammate. If that is what he did, this could be a moment we look back on and say, “Yep, this makes even more sense now.”

JJ McCarthy and Dallas Turner threw out the first pitches at the Minnesota Twins game.. JJ is a GREAT teammate #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dgXz99wqDO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire