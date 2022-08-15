Pat McAfee impressed with Bills’ Matt Araiza the ‘Punt Gawd’ (video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pat McAfee
    Pat McAfee
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Araiza
    Matt Araiza
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Isaiah Hodgins
    Isaiah Hodgins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dion Dawkins
    Dion Dawkins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stefon Diggs
    Stefon Diggs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Pat McAfee, host of the Pat McAfee Show, loves his punters.

He was one after all, and for the the team the Buffalo Bills beat in their preseason opener 27-24, the Indianapolis Colts.

Anyone who watched the contest knows what stood out for McAfee from the action. It was Bills’ rookie punter Matt Araiza’s 82-yard bomb.

Even those who have never punted in their life were impressed by Araiza–So of course McAfee was.

For McAfee’s NSFW commentary on Araiza’s boot, see the attached video below:

Related

Bills' Isaiah Hodgins 'had a feeling' deep ball was coming his way vs. Colts

Bills' Dion Dawkins gives one-of-a-kind sideline interview vs. Colts (video)

Stefon Diggs doesn't hate idea of being the Bills' punt returner

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories