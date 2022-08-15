Pat McAfee impressed with Bills’ Matt Araiza the ‘Punt Gawd’ (video)

Pat McAfee, host of the Pat McAfee Show, loves his punters.

He was one after all, and for the the team the Buffalo Bills beat in their preseason opener 27-24, the Indianapolis Colts.

Anyone who watched the contest knows what stood out for McAfee from the action. It was Bills’ rookie punter Matt Araiza’s 82-yard bomb.

Even those who have never punted in their life were impressed by Araiza–So of course McAfee was.

For McAfee’s NSFW commentary on Araiza’s boot, see the attached video below:

WELCOME TO THE NFL PUNT GAWD @matt_araiza just DESTROYED a Duke football in Buffalo #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/YK4IbZ4cCV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire