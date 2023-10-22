Pat McAfee hints he may not be part of ESPN's 'College GameDay' next year

Pat McAfee may not return to ESPN's "College GameDay" next season because he feels he's "not right for some crowds" − specifically, those he identified as "distinguished" college football fans.

Although he said he would finish out the season with the ESPN crew, McAfee said Sunday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the disconnect is "one of the biggest reasons why I have not resigned (sic) a contract with the legendary show."

McAfee's comments came in response to a reader survey by The Athetic that revealed 48.9% of the more than 3,100 respondents "don't like" McAfee on GameDay, while only 30.1% did like him on the show.

McAfee also made sure to take a shot at the source and sample size, saying,"I’ve never been friends with a human that reads The Athletic so I’m not 100% sure what style of human these 3100 folks are ..."

As expected, reader comments featured in the survey were mixed.

"I don’t watch Gameday anymore solely because of Pat McAfee," one detractor wrote. "I think he’s an embarrassment to ESPN and a major knock on whatever credibility they have left."

However, a supporter countered: "I think Pat McAfee adds a great energy to GameDay and I don’t understand the hate for him at all."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pat McAfee wonders if he's 'not right' for ESPN's 'College GameDay'