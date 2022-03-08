Pat McAfee disputes reported contract for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers, but the details of his new contract with the team aren’t yet known with full certainty.

While Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Packers and Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal, Pat McAfee of “The Pat McAfee Show” – a friend of Rodgers’ who reported his return to Green Bay – is disputing the numbers.

McAfee said news of the new deal is “not accurate” according to his sources, which is likely Rodgers himself.

In fact, McAfee responded to Rapoport’s tweet and said it was “false.”

One way or another, a new deal will be required for Rodgers in his return to Green Bay. The Packers want to give the four-time NFL MVP long-term security while also lowering his cap number. A deal worth $50 million per year with significant guarantees is likely, but it’s possible some of the numbers are off or the deal hasn’t been fully agreed to by both sides.

Rodgers’ current cap number is $46.7 million in 2022. If structured right, a new deal could drastically lower the number.

The Packers need to lower his cap number to help get under the league’s salary cap by the start of the new league year. Using the franchise tag on Davante Adams will only add to the amount of cap space needed for the Packers to clear.

We’ll have updates on Packers Wire as more information on Rodgers’ new contract with the Packers becomes available.